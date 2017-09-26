Governor to sign budget early this week

GOVERNOR Ralph Torres said he is ready to sign the budget for fiscal year 2018 which starts on Oct. 1, 2017.

He told students of Northern Marianas College on Thursday that he may sign the bill early this week.

The government budget was among the topics he discussed with the students with the Current Issues class of instructors Barry Wickman and Guadalupe Borja-Robinson.

Welcoming the governor to the class was the NMC president Carmen Fernandez.

Torres was accompanied by his chief of staff Matthew Deleon Guerrero and press secretary Kevin Bautista.

In his remarks to the students, Torres explained the annual budgeting process and how it allocates for critical public services such as public safety, health and education.

He noted that the budget bill will appropriate $4.6 million for NMC in FY 2018.

NMC President Carmen Fernandez, for her part, thanked the governor for supporting the college, adding that NMC is blessed to have a good working relationship with the administration.

“The governor knows so much about NMC and he really cares about the college and have been so supportive of the college. So we are fortunate and so blessed to have this relationship with the governor,” Fernandez told the students.