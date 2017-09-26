DPL, land use plan consultants meet with lawmakers

THE Department of Public Lands and its consultants on Friday discussed the $1 million comprehensive land use plan with the Legislature.

With DPL Secretary Marianne C. Teregeyo were representatives of the contractor, SSFM: Roy Reyes, Denn Manglona and Alam Manzurul.

Chris Hart & Partners was represented by land planners Jordan Hart and Brett Davis while John M. Knox & Associates Inc. was represented by John M. Knox, an economic analyst.

Teregeyo in an interview said the land use planning process is moving forward and their consultants have started gathering data.

She said the consultants were on Rota and Tinian last week to meet with local officials and village residents to get their feedback.

She said a public hearing for Saipan was held on Wednesday.

Teregeyo encouraged the public to keep sending their comments. For more information, go to http://www.dpl.gov.mp/land-use-plan-resources.

“I think it’s critical that the community takes part during the comment period as everybody is very vocal about new developments with some saying we should slow down,” she added.

She said the public also wants DPL to make sure that there will still be land designated for homesteads.

Teregeyo said the team of consultant will be back in March 2018 to present their findings and recommendations.

Sen. Justo Quitugua said a land use plan will guide DPL in designating public lands for homestead use and development projects.

He said the current use plan was completed in 1989 and must be updated.

“It’s a lot of work, and they have to do a new 10-year land use plan so they have to assess all public lands in the CNMI and look at the economic activities here and make projections,” Quitugua said in a separate interview.

“This land use plan is very important and will give DPL some good direction. It is also good for the government in terms of planning development projects.”