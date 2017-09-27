Fire department responds to near-drowning, electric-shock incidents

THE Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to separate near-drowning and electric-shock incidents on Monday afternoon.

Both victims of the two incidents are now in stable condition.

DFEMS public information officer Derek Gersonde said the department received a call at 3:05 p.m. from the Department of Public Safety regarding a possible drowning at a private swimming pool on Railroad Drive in Papago.

Rescue 1 from the Susupe Fire Station and Medic-4 from the Koblerville Fire Station responded at 3:05 p.m., Gersonde said.

Upon arrival at the scene, the DFEMS Emergency Medical technicians found a 25-year-old Chinese woman receiving cardiopulmonary resuscitation from a bystander.

Gersonde said the patient had no pulse and was not breathing when EMTs arrived.

EMTs performed CPR on scene and in transport until reaching the Commonwealth Health Center.

The administration of CPR continued in the emergency room at 3:19 p.m. until the woman was revived.

DFEMS also responded to a reported electric-shock incident at the Saipan casino-hotel construction site on Monday afternoon.

Gersonde said after they received the call from DPS at 3:19 p.m., Medic-2 from the Garapan Fire Station responded and arrived at the scene at 3:21 p.m.

EMTs came upon a 30-year-old male Chinese who complained about pain on his left arm and burnt hand, Gersonde added.

According to the on-scene translator, the patient had been using an electric saw when he suddenly was shocked.

At 3:25 p.m., Medic-2 transported the patient to CHC.

DFEMS said no information regarding the patients’ condition will be released by the department, adding that updates on the patients’ treatment and status at CHC would be referred to the hospital.