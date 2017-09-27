Lawson Renguul gets 2 years for assault and battery, unlawful contact

LAWSON Santiago Renguul Jr., 27, was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment after he pled guilty to three counts of assault and battery and one count of unlawful contact.

A repeat offender, Renguul choked and assaulted his girlfriend in front of her two-year-old son, according to court documents.

On Wednesday last week, Renguul was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Joseph N. Camacho to a total of four years of imprisonment, all suspended except for two years, and with credit for time served.

He will serve his two-year prison sentence without the possibility of parole. He will also perform 200 hours of community service and complete counseling. He is prohibited from having any contact with the victim and her son.

According to the judge, the sentence is appropriate because the defendant hit his girlfriend in the presence of her child.

The court also noted that Renguul made contact with the victim in defiance of a protection order.

The victim was not seriously hurt and did not require medical treatment.

In a statement submitted to the court, the victim said she and her son continue to suffer mentally as Renguul had threatened to kill her son to prevent her from calling the police.

The judge also gave weight to Renguul’s prior conviction in Palau, and deemed the defendant to be not a good candidate for rehabilitation.

Because the defendant is a citizen of Palau, the judge said the clerk of court “shall provide the U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Immigration and Customs Enforcement a copy of this sentencing and commitment order.”

Assistant Attorney General Betsy Weintraub recommended the maximum sentence of four year in prison while Chief Public Defender Douglas Hartig, defense counsel for Renguul, recommended a prison sentence of one year and probation.

Hartig also said Judge Camacho mechanically imposes maximum sentences, an allegation which the judge denied.

Citing records, the judge said Hartig exaggerates by cherry-picking samples of his judgments and commitment orders.