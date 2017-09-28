Gloria Cavanagh is new MVA board chair

GLORIA Cavanagh, general manager of Mariana Resort and Spa, was elected new chair of the Marianas Visitors Authority board last week following the expiration of Marian Aldan-Pierce’s term.

Also elected were Chris Nelson, vice chair; Nick Nishikawa, treasurer; and Kwang Joong Kim, secretary.

Besides Aldan-Pierce, the terms of Vince Calvo of Rota and Juan Barcinas of Tinian expired in August.

According to Cavanagh, the board elected an interim set of officers. Another election will be held once the governor appoints four more members, she added.

Gov. Ralph D.L.G. Torres recently appointed Gordon Marciano, PDI vice president, to the MVA board. The appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

“For the sake of fairness, once we get the other board members in, then we should make sure that everyone is represented,” said Cavanagh, who has been involved in the hotel and tourism industry for 27 years.