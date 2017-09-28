Retroactive payment measure now with governor

THE Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed a piece of legislation appropriating over $1.4 million for the retroactive lump-sum payments owed to 350 government employees.

House Bill 20-108 now heads to the governor’s office.

According to its author, Rep. Angel Demapan, the measure’s beneficiaries are active and inactive employees whose wages had been frozen at step 12.

An earlier version of the measure was recalled by the House of Representatives to address the concern raised by the attorney general, who pointed out that the bill did not identify its funding source — the Saipan casino business gross tax revenue funds.

The original bill also appropriated $1.4 million, but this was increased to $1,417,545 in the new version.

Also on Tuesday, the Senate passed S.B. 20-43 which aims to ensure that the government deals with businesses and individuals that have a good record of compliance with CNMI laws.

Introduced by Sen. Sixto Igisomar, the bill now goes to the House.

The Senate likewise adopted Senate Resolution 20-12, recognizing and congratulating Northern Marianas College graduates Joy Waldo and Joshua Tanghal for passing the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses on their first attempt.

Waldo and Tanghal received their associate degrees in nursing from NMC in May of this year.

The senators presented a copy of the resolution to Waldo and Tanghal in the Senate chamber on Tuesday.