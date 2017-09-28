Saipan hosts regional judicial conference

THE latest U.S. Supreme Court opinions on search and seizure as well as criminal law procedures in relation to the use of the internet were among the topics discussed in the 2017 Pacific Judicial Council biennial conference which is being held in the Hibiscus Hall of Fiesta Resort & Spa.

Guam Supreme Court Justice F. Philip Carbullido, chairman of the council’s education committee, said the topics are very relevant to Pacific jurisdictions.

He said when the American Founding Fathers wrote the First Amendment, “I don’t think they thought about the internet, and how it could affect one’s privacy and security.”

The conference is held twice a year.

“Essentially we just want to provide updates so we can be abreast of all the changes happening in the various subjects of the law,” said Carbullido, who coordinated the conference and was the master of ceremony.

The conference on Saipan is scheduled for Sept. 26 to 29.

Carbullido said the “collaborative forum allows participating judges and justices to share ideas and brainstorm solutions to common challenges regarding the delivery of justice in the Pacific region.”

The council comprises the judiciaries of the CNMI, Guam, Palau, Pohnpei, Kosrae, Chuuk, Yap and American Samoa.

This year, 15 judges and justices from the Philippines are also participating.

On Monday, Carlton F.W. Larson, University of California Davis School of Law professor, discussed U.S. Supreme Court case review. Larson is one of the nation’s leading experts on the law of treason.

Another speaker, John C. Coughenour, senior judge, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, talked about “Evidence: Relevance and its Limits” as well as special evidence rules for sex offenses.

Rear Adm. Shoshana Chatfield of Joint Region Marianas talked about the military’s role in the region.

CNMI Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexandro C. Castro said in his welcoming remarks that the council’s main objective is to foster solidarity among the Pacific island courts.

The council, he said, “allows us to connect and help one another by discussing ideas, sharing ideas and resources, and finding solutions to the common challenges we face.”

He added, “I am happy to say that throughout the years, that objective has not been lost, but it has worked effectively for the advancement of the rule of law and the administration of justice in our island jurisdictions.”

In the succeeding days, the council will discuss immigration control, ethics and social media, evidence, and judicial writing.