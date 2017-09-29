Rotary Club of Saipan celebrates New Generation Month

ROTARACTORS and Interactors from various schools participated in Rotary International’s New Generation Month celebration on Sunday at Garapan Central Park.

Rotary Club of Saipan Club president-elect Greg Borja said the event was aimed at building goodwill and creating better friendships among themselves.

Click to enlarge ;

Six Rotarians, seven Rotaractors and 75 Interactors joined the event.

The Northern Mariana Islands Volleyball Association and Team Skinny Warlock contributed equipment for the volleyball and spike ball games.

“We are grateful to have such young active members in the community,” Borja said, adding that their young members participate in various community events including bus stop painting, tree planting and welcoming visiting Rotarians.

The young members also serve as volunteers for the club’s annual Las Vegas Night fundraiser, he added.

“These kids go above and beyond to help us and we are forever grateful to them. They exemplify our Rotary motto, ‘Service Above Self,’” Borja said.

September is observed by Rotary International as New Generations Month.

According to Borja, the Interact clubs allow young people from 12 to 18 years old to develop leadership skills “while discovering the power of Service Above Self.”

The Rotaract clubs are for those who are 18 to 30 years old who want to exchange ideas with leaders in the community while developing leadership and professional skills, and having fun through service, Borja said.

In communities worldwide, he said Rotary and Rotaract members work side by side as they take action through service.

Borja said the Rotary Club of Saipan led by its president, Thomas Thornburgh, is thankful for the Rotaract Club of Saipan and the Interact clubs of Marianas High School, Kagman High School, Saipan Southern High School and Saipan International School.

“We ask that you continue to be active in your clubs, schools and communities,” he told the young club members.

He also expressed appreciation to Sister Reina for allowing them to use her sound system, and to D&Q, Micronesian Brokers, McDonald’s, Triple J, Fiesta Resort and TSL Foundation for donating raffle prizes for the event on Sunday.