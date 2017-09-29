Marianas Variety

  • Facebook Like
  • RSS
  • Youtube

Last updateFri, 29 Sep 2017 12am

PREVIOUS NEXT
Headlines:
Trench Tech to host ‘Kali’ martial art seminar on Saturday

     

     

     

     

     

    Wednesday, September 27, 2017-9:43:35A.M.

     

     

     

     

     

Saipan mayor’s office is Weather-Ready National Ambassador

  • Print
28 Sep 2017
By Junhan B. Todiño - junhan@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

THE Saipan mayor’s office has been certified as a Weather-Ready National Ambassador of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Mayor David M. Apatang received the certification last week from Charles “Chip” Guard, National Weather Service-Forecast Office Guam warning coordination meteorologist.

Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang, center, receives the Weather-Ready National Ambassador certificate from National Weather Service-Forecast Office Guam warning coordination meteorologists Charles “Chip” Guard and Landon Aydlett. Contributed photo

The program was initiated by NOAA to formally recognize its partners who are improving the nation’s readiness, responsiveness and overall resilience against extreme weather, water and climate events.

The mayor’s office is part of the emergency team that includes the CNMI Homeland Security and Emergency Management Office.

The aim of the Weather-Ready Nation program is to unite federal agencies, including the National Weather Service, with private-sector entities including the academia, the media, local/state officials, and emergency managers to improve overall disaster readiness through improved weather forecasts, more consistent and coherent warnings, and improved community resilience in the face of increasing vulnerability to weather disasters.

Copyright © 2013 Marianas Variety. All Rights Reserved. Published by Younis Art Studio Inc.