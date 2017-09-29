Saipan mayor’s office is Weather-Ready National Ambassador

THE Saipan mayor’s office has been certified as a Weather-Ready National Ambassador of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Mayor David M. Apatang received the certification last week from Charles “Chip” Guard, National Weather Service-Forecast Office Guam warning coordination meteorologist.





The program was initiated by NOAA to formally recognize its partners who are improving the nation’s readiness, responsiveness and overall resilience against extreme weather, water and climate events.

The mayor’s office is part of the emergency team that includes the CNMI Homeland Security and Emergency Management Office.

The aim of the Weather-Ready Nation program is to unite federal agencies, including the National Weather Service, with private-sector entities including the academia, the media, local/state officials, and emergency managers to improve overall disaster readiness through improved weather forecasts, more consistent and coherent warnings, and improved community resilience in the face of increasing vulnerability to weather disasters.