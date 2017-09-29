Zoning Board to conduct public hearing on proposed Airport Road hotel

THE Zoning Board will hold a public hearing on the conditional use permit application filed by a company that is proposing to operate a 73-room hotel on Airport Road.

The hearing will start at 5 p.m. today, Thursday, at the multi-purpose center in Susupe.

Shen Yuan International Inc., which operates the Airport Castle Hotel, is planning to occupy the existing seven-story structure in the area.

The developer is also proposing to develop 154 parking spaces for its hotel.

Zoning Administrator Therese Ogumoro said the use of the application is classified as hotel/motel which is permitted in the district as a conditional use.

The project is located on Lot H246 on Airport Road and the area is zoned as village commercial, she said.

The board will also conduct a public hearing on the conditional use permit applications filed by Green Estate Holdings, MEC LLC and Marianas Outsource.

Green Estate Holdings is proposing to occupy an existing building for its car service area and construct a new structure for its auto and bus repair business in Chalan Piao, an area zoned as mixed commercial.

MEC, which operates WSTCO Retail Feed Store and staff house, is proposing to construct a new structure for its animal feed store. The company also proposes to renovate an existing one-story structure and construct a second floor for its staff housing in Susupe.

Marianas Outsource, which operates Save More Market, is proposing to occupy an existing one-story building for its mom-and- pop store on President Street in Chinatown.

The proposed development projects are permitted in their respective districts as a conditional use, the zoning office said.

The board will also seek comments regarding the proposed amendment to the official Saipan zoning map as requested by Haohe LLC, which is proposing the rezoning of Lot 347 in San Jose from village commercial to a tourist resort zoning district for a hotel development.

The lot is located north of the track and field between Teer Drive and Oleai Street on the east side of Beach Road across from the former Borja Funeral Home.

“The public is invited to attend and provide comments at the zoning board public hearing,” the zoning office said.

For more information, email Therese.Ogumoro@zoning.gov.mp or call 234-9661.