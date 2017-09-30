Parade of Cultures on Sept. 30

(MVA) — The final night of the 3rd Annual International Festival of Cultures this Saturday, Sept. 30, will feature the rescheduled Parade of Cultures at 4:30 p.m.

The parade will feature participants in traditional ethnic attire and will begin at American Memorial Park and end at Garapan Fishing Base. Immediately after, a fashion show will be held on stage at the festival grounds.

“Festival goers have been enjoying the performances, food, and cultural demonstrations of our various ethnic communities throughout the month, despite the rain,” said MVA community projects manager Martin Duenas. “We invite everyone to come out and see everyone in their traditional attire at this Saturday’s Parade of Cultures. It will also be our final night featuring almost all the cultures performing on-stage, so don’t miss it!”

Additional entertainment for Chamorro Community at 5:30 p.m., Japanese Community at 6:45 p.m., Palauan Community at 6 p.m., Chamorro Community at 6:15 p.m., Chinese Community at 6:30 p.m., Korean Community at 6:45 p.m., Chamorro Community at 7 p.m., Pohnpeian/Chuukese/Yapese Community at 7:45 p.m., Filipino Community at 8 p.m., Bangladeshi Community at 8:30 p.m., and Refaluwasch Community at 8:45 p.m.

Food sales, arts and crafts sales, photo booth, free roast pig, and hands-on cultural demonstrations at the various ethnic booths will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Participating in the festival are the communities of Korea, China, Japan, Chamorro, Carolinian, Samoa, Fiji, Tonga, Hawaii, Marshall Islands, Palau, Bangladesh, Chuuk, Pohnpei, and the Philippines. Additional supporters are Office of the Governor, Indigenous Affairs Office, Carolinian Affairs Office, IT&E, Imperial Pacific International CNMI LLC., Skywalker, PDM Promoters, Power 99, KKMP, and PDI.

For more information, contact MVA community projects coordinator Lynn Seman Sablan at jsablan@mymarianas.com or 664.3210.