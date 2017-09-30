War in the Pacific: A Difficult Heritage discussion program set for next month

The Northern Marianas Humanities Council will present War in the Pacific: A Difficult Heritage discussion program for the second time.

It will be held on Oct. 2, 3, 5, 7 and 9 at the American Memorial Park Visitor Center Theater.

“It’s the second phase,” council executive director Scott Russell said in an interview. “The program was well received by the people who attended the first one and they wanted to continue it.”

The council has partnered with the East Carolina University, which received a grant from the National Endowment Humanities, to present the program for the second time and allow more people to participate.

“Sometimes it is hard to start a brand new program,” Russell said. “People don’t know about it and sometimes they find out about it after it is over.”

He said the presentations will again discuss the Spanish-Chamorro Wars and World War II.

There will be discussion groups, he added, and the discussion leaders are Genevieve Cabrera, Fred Camacho, Jim Pruitt, Tina Sablan, Leila Staffler and Eulalia V. Arriola.

“The focus will be on all kinds of war experiences — the traumas that people really haven’t talked about,” Russell said. “This will allow people to discuss it, let their emotions and help them come to grips with what had happened to them.”

The discussion program on Oct. 2, 3, 5, 9 will start at 6 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m. On Oct. 7, it will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, go to https://cnmiheritage.wordpress.com.

The program is free and open to the community, but seating is very limited and priority is given to veterans and their family members.

To reserve your seat, call 235-4785 or e-mail Dr. Jennifer McKinnon at mckinnonje@ecu.edu.