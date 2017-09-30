Northern Islands mayor to pursue plan to host conference on Pagan

NORTHERN Islands Mayor Vicente Cruz Santos Jr. will carry out his predecessor’s plan to hold the Conferencia Dinana Islas Marianas on Pagan next year.

The conference was scheduled for this year but it was cancelled after Mayor Jerome Aldan passed away in Feb. 2017.

During a meeting with other CNMI municipal officials on Thursday at the Saipan mayor’s office, Santos said he is determined to host the event.

Municipal council consultant William Torres, who also served as Aldan’s consultant, said the Association of Mariana Islands Mayors, Vice Mayors and Elected Municipal Council Members or AMIM will be sponsoring the conference.

“The interest among the Guam officials is extremely high,” he said.

Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang told Santos that the other municipalities on Guam and the CNMI are willing to help organize the event.





“There are lots of costs and logistics involved,” he added.

Saipan and Northern Islands Municipal Council Chairman Luis John Castro assured Santos that they will help his office prepare for the conference.

Also attending the meeting on Thursday were Saipan and Northern Islands Council vice chairman Diego Kaipat, council secretary Antonia Tudela, and Tinian Municipal Council Chairman Antonia Borja, who represented Tinian Mayor Joey P. San Nicolas, the current AMIM president.

Apatang said they will present Santos’s decision to host the conference on Pagan when AMIM meets in October.

He said the conference should be held in June because the “water is calm at that time.”

Santos, after the meeting, told reporters that it will take his office seven months to prepare the site.

He said he has already established an office on Pagan and his personnel are now constructing restrooms that comply with the Bureau of Environmental Coastal Quality requirements.