38 participate in job readiness training

THIRTY-EIGHT individuals participated in a two-day job readiness training sponsored by the CNMI Women’s Association or CWA.

The training was held on Sept. 26 and 27 at the Garapan Community Development Center and it discussed work ethics, customer service and coping skills in the workplace.

According to former Rep. Felicidad Ogumoro, program administrator for CWA, the training is for the unemployed and those already employed who want to move ahead.

“We want to equip them with the knowledge and skills that will allow them to deal with problems that may arise during their employment,” she said.

She said some employees give up easily whenever they run into problems.

“We don’t want to see them giving up. We want to provide them with what they need to know so that they can face difficulties and overcome them,” Ogumoro added.





Manny Tenorio Castro, director of Northern Marianas College’s enrollment services, facilitated the training.

He said the participants learned what managers look for, what employers look for, and what customers look for.

Castro said 23 individuals attended the training on Sept. 26 while 15 participated on the following day.

Ogumoro said they also talked about NMC’s programs in case any of the participants was thinking about going to college.

CWA, Ogumoro added, is working with the CNMI Department of Labor to help individuals find a job.

She said the same training was conducted on Tinian on Sept. 22 and on Rota on Sept. 28.