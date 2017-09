(Commonwealth Cancer Association) — As part of Prostate and Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, a Bike and Run for Cure event will be held on Sept. 30, Saturday, starting at 6 a.m. at American Memorial Park.

Registration is $5 and it includes t-shirt for the first 100 finishers. Exciting prizes are in store. Registration is ongoing at Tara Sue Store or at www.saipantriathlon.com.