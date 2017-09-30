Free training and consultancy services for aspiring businesspersons

THE Latte Training Academy was among the institutions that participated in the expo organized by the Small Business Development Center, the Department of Commerce and the governor’s office on Wednesday.

The two-hour expo followed the business summit held at the Pacific Islands Club on the same day.

Latte Training Academy executive director Arielle Buyum said the U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded the academy a grant of $14,000, which will be used to assist individuals interested in doing business in the CNMI.

Buyum was also one of the summit panelists for the topic, “Turning Great Ideas into a Business.”

She shared her expertise in the consultancy business and advised everyone not to be scared to explore new things especially in business.

“This summit thing is absolutely essential to the CNMI right now,” she said in an interview. “We really need more people to start their own business here and the Latte Training Academy is supporting that. Through a USDA grant that we received for entrepreneur training, we are working with the Department of Commerce and the Small Business Development Center to offer resources to people who are interested in starting a business.”

She said they provide technical assistance and training to aspiring businesspersons.

“Any business they want — whatever inspires them. If they have a business idea and don’t know where to go they can sign up for free at our website www.lattetrainingacademy.com/.”

She added, “When they sign up we connect them with people to provide them technical assistance for what they need. Maybe develop a business plan, hear their business plan and give them ideas. We also conduct training [sessions] throughout the year to help them depending on what their needs are.”

Some people who want to start their own business “may have capital but they don’t have an idea. Sometimes they have ideas but don’t know how to start or where to start. So those are the kinds of services that we will be providing to them.”

Buyum said these services are open to all CNMI residents whether they are U.S. citizens or not as long as they reside in the commonwealth and are interested in starting their own business.

Founded in 2013, Latte Training Academy is a non-profit organization that aims to address workforce development issues in the CNMI and throughout the Marianas region.

The academy provides credentialed skill-based training that are in demand in the Marianas. An established partner with the American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute, the academy also offers a globally recognized hotel and hospitality certification and allied health courses credentialed through the National Healthcareer Association and the American Medical Certification Association.

The Latte Training Academy likewise offers professional development training in partnership with the University of Colorado Colorado Springs.