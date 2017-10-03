Marianas Variety

XTRA Airways launches Nanjing-Saipan flights

02 Oct 2017

(MVA) — XTRA Airways launched charter flight service from Nanjing, China to the Marianas on Sept. 24, 2017.

Passengers on the inaugural flight were greeted with shell leis upon arrival early on Monday, Sept. 25. The flight schedule departs Nanjing Lukuo International Airport for the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday and opens up the East region of China further to the islands.

Silver Xu, marketing manager of the Marianas Visitors Authority’s Shanghai office in China, first from left, joins dignitaries at the launch event for XTRA Airways Nanjing- Saipan flight on Sept. 6, 2017, at Nanjing Lukou International Airport.

“MVA is pleased to welcome XTRA Airways as the newest airline serving the Marianas,” said MVA Managing Director Christopher A. Concepcion.   “We will continue to work closely with the airline to support this new service and give better access to the islands for our visitors from China.”

A launch event was held in Nanjing Lukuo International Airport on Sept. 6, 2017, where MVA promoted the Marianas to attending media and other travel trade representatives. MVA also met with local travel agencies to discuss co-op opportunities. The airline is operating a Boing 737-800 with 186 seats.

Passenger aboard the inaugural flight of XTRA Airways from Nanjing, China, to Saipan in the Marianas mark the event on Sept. 24, 2017, at Nanjing Lukuo International Airport. MVA photos

“MVA is in talks with XTRA Airways and other partners about possible flights in the future from other regional countries including Japan and Taiwan,” added Concepcion.   “With XTRA Airways’ plans to base their fleet and crew in the Marianas, this opens up new possibilities for the tourism industry.

So far this fiscal year, the Marianas has received 211,316 visitors from China, comprising 35 percent total visitor arrivals.

