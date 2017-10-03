Zoning Board approves Airport Castle Hotel application

THE Zoning Board on Thursday approved the conditional use permit application filed by Shen Yuan International for a proposed hotel project on Saipan’s Airport Road.

Richard Shen Yuan’s company is proposing to operate Airport Castle Hotel in an existing seven-story building.

The proposed project will have 73 hotel rooms and 154 parking spaces.

Yuan said he believes Saipan has a “wonderful future” for residents and tourists.

He said he has been residing on island with his family for years now and has leased several properties.

Roman Demapan, the hotel architect, said the building is still structurally sound and has been inspected by engineers.





Zoning Board vice chairman Bruce Bateman, who presided over the hearing at the multi-purpose center, said the proposed investment would address the shortage of hotel rooms on island.

Rep. Joseph Leepan T. Guerrero noted that Shen Yuan International will be the fourth investor to take over the building which was constructed over 20 years ago.

“I hope that Richard’s company has the financial capability to finish the project,” he said, adding that the hotel will be ideal for airline employees.

Yuan vowed to comply with the requirements of regulatory agencies and develop a high-end hotel with modern facilities.

Zoning Administrator Therese Ogumoro said the use of the application is classified as hotel/motel which is permitted in the district as a conditional use. The area is zoned as village commercial, she added.

The board members who voted in favor of the application were Bateman, Joel Camacho, Joe Ayuyu Jr. and Mariano Taitano. The board chairman, Diego Blanco, was absent.