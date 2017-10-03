10 workers stage protest

MOST of the 37 workers of the Saipan casino contractors have left the island after accepting the wage settlement offered by the Imperial Pacific Inc.

But 10 workers —including two who said they injured at the construction site— have declined the offer and staged a protest action outside the casino facility on Sunday afternoon.

A police officer later asked the workers to step away from the casino entrance so they transferred to an area across the street.

In an interview, the workers said they could not accept the offer because it was “way too low” to compensate five months of lost income and their injuries.

They said they were offered between $6,000 and $9,000.

Zhang Gui Lin and Zhao Jin Bao, who claimed to have been injured at the worksite, are demanding an amount between $18,000 and $20,000,

The other workers who have accepted the offer and left for Beijing at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Three others who have also accepted Imperial Pacific International’s offer will fly back to China on Monday, Variety learned.

The 10 remaining workers said they will remain on island until they are paid what their employers owe them, including their recruitment fees and liquidated damages.

The workers are Gao Sheng, Zhao Bao Jin, Zhang Gui Lin, Lan Chun You, Wang Peng, Zhou Jih Nong, Fang Yu Guo, Cao Qing Hui, Cui Lina Yin and Li Qieng.





IPI has been providing the workers with free food and lodging.

IPI and Department of Labor representatives had told them that their employers, the officials of Beilida and MCC, had already left the island.

DOL said MCC and Beilida did not cooperate and claimed they did not employ the workers.

DOL said the workers should return to China and go after their illegal recruiter.