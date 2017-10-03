Popular cosplayer, 2 others drown in separate incidents

A FAMOUS cosplayer from China drowned in a swimming pool in the San Vicente/Papago area last week, Monday. Police also reported two other drowning deaths in separate incidents.

The cosplayer, Liu Yuling, also known as Jovie, was on Saipan visiting a “wealthy individual,” according to the British tabloid, The Sun. A cosplayer wears costumes and fashion accessories to represent a specific fictional character.

Jovi, 25, was a photographer and model from Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, eastern China, The Sun reported.

“News of Jovie’s death came as a shock to her hundreds of thousands of followers, as well as those who have worked with her in China, where she ran a photo studio,” The Sun said.

“Besides her following on Chinese social media website Sina Weibo — the Chinese equivalent of Twitter — Jovie also had an Instagram fanbase.

“Her fans on both social media sites have been leaving condolence messages over the past 24 hours.”

In a media release last week, the fire department said it responded to a possible drowning incident at a residence on Railroad Drive in Papago.

According to the fire department, the unnamed patient had no pulse and was not breathing when emergency medical technicians or EMTs arrived at the Papago residence. They performed CPR on scene and in transport until reaching the Commonwealth Health Center, the fire department said.

It added that the administration of CPR continued in the emergency room at 3:19 p.m. until the woman was revived.

Chris Concepcion, Marianas Visitors Authority managing director, said they will wait for an official report from the authorities before making any formal statement.

“At this time we have no additional information other than what is being reported by the media,” he said.

“We are naturally saddened anytime there is a loss of life in the CNMI, but out of respect for the deceased and her family, MVA will reserve comments and defer to the appropriate authorities.”

On Sunday evening, the Department of Public Safety issued a statement regarding three separate drowning incidents.

First incident

DPS said on Monday, Sept. 25, at about 3:09 p.m., police responded to a drowning incident “located at a residence in San Vicente.”

Upon arrival, police said they observed “Department of Fire Emergency and Medical Services medics conducting CPR on the victim, a 25-year-old Asian female. Police learned from witnesses that the victim was swimming in the pool. Later, another eyewitness saw the victim floating motionless in the swimming pool. Several people assisted with pulling the victim out of the pool and started CPR. DFEMS transported the victim to the Commonwealth Health Center. The victim expired the next day.”

DPS did not disclose the victim’s name.

Second incident

On Wednesday, Sept. 27, at about 1:59 p.m., DPS said the victim’s friend reported that the victim, a 27-year-old Asian male, had not returned from fishing since Tuesday, Sept. 26.

“DPS Boating Safety officers met with the witness at Pakpak Beach, San Antonio. DPS launched the Zodiac 3 boat from smiling cove. Divers from a private company spotted the body deep in the water outside the reef of Pakpak beach.”

According to DPS, Department of Lands and Natural Resources-Fish and Wildlife personnel recovered what was believed to be fishing equipment belonging to the missing fisherman.

“A team of DPS and Commonwealth Ports Authority, Police divers retrieved the body 80 feet deep in the ocean. The victim’s body was transported by the Zodiac to Smiling Cove. DFEMS ambulance transported the body to the Commonwealth Health Center. The victim was pronounced dead by Dr. Neda Farzan, at 4:55 pm due to drowning.”

Third incident

On Sunday, Oct. 1, at about 3:58 p.m. DPS said it responded to a drowning incident at the Saipan World Resort.

“Police learned that the victim, an Asian female, age 70, was swimming with family members after having lunch. The family started swimming about noon.

Later family members noticed the victim missing and searched for her. Witnesses spotted the victim wearing a life vest floating face down within the swimming zone area. Lifeguards retrieved the body and conducted CPR.

“The victim was transported to CHC by DFEMS ambulance. The victim was pronounced dead by Dr. Jeremy Devey at 4:18 p.m.”