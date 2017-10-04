Report: Cosplay model fell into hotel swimming pool

A POPULAR Chinese cosplay model reportedly died on Sept. 25, 2017 after falling into a hotel swimming pool at the Sea Fun Villa in the Papago area on Saipan, according to the British tabloid, The Daily Mail.

The news report stated that Jovie Liu, 25, also known as Liu Yuling, was chosen by her social media fans to go to Saipan as a model for a photo shoot organized by a company on Sept. 21.

“Liu’s makeup artist said the model was flushed into a three-meter-deep (9.8 ft) water zone by the water current during the shoot.

“According to Beijing News, Liu and the crew were having a photo shoot at the Sea Fun Villa on Sept. 25.

“In addition to Liu, two other people fell into the water, and none of them were able to swim.

“Liu was trapped in the water for two to three minutes before hotel staff rushed to pull her up.

“She was taken to the Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation in the afternoon in a state of coma.

“However, she was pronounced dead the next day as doctors said she died from lack of oxygen to the brain.

“The other two were saved as they were flushed to a shallow area which was 1.8 meters deep (5.9 ft).

“Qi Bao, the company who organized the photo shoot, is due to hold a memorial service for Liu on Sept. 30.”

The Daily Mail said Liu was a famous freelance photographer in eastern China’s Hangzhou who took pictures of cosplay models.

“With over 150,000 followers on her Weibo account, Liu was in the list of potential influencers on POCO, a Chinese photography website.

“One of Liu’s apprentices told Metropolitan Daily that Liu was going to Saipan for a Japanese-themed photo shoot.

“‘A photography company organized a crowdfunding event, and asked web users to crowdfund their favorite models and she (Liu) won.’ ”