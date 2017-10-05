US, NMI flags lowered to half-staff

(Press Release) — Gov. Ralph Torres issued the following proclamation on Tuesday:

“As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless act of violence perpetrated on Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nevada, President Donald J. Trump has hereby ordered that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the federal government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its territories and possessions until sunset, Oct. 6, 2017.

“I also direct that the flag of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time.”