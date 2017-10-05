Diana T. Camacho is 2017 Bridge of Light awardee

AYUDA Network Executive Director Diana T. Camacho is this year’s recipient of the Bridge of Light Award from the Northern Marianas Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence which recognizes her dedication to advocacy.

“Her work is a critical aspect in the movement to prevent violence and keeping our community safe,” Angelyn N. Palacios of the Northern Marianas Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence said as she introduced the 2017 Bridge of Light award recipient.

“Not only is she passionate in advocating for needed programs and services, but she also spends countless hours in helping others through education and outreach.

“Her diligent effort in sharing resources and communicating information on the issue of domestic and sexual violence helps bring issues in the light. Her vital energy is hard to miss and she is ever present at almost every various awareness events throughout the year. She firmly believes that no matter our age, anyone can do their part to keep our community healthy and safe,”

Camacho said she is honored to receive such an award. “Being chosen for this prestigious award means a great deal to me. As advocates, we are committed to promote peace in our families by ending violence and working toward the eradication of family violence and the restoration of dignity for all, especially the victims and their children affected by domestic violence.”

Camacho has been working for the Ayuda Network for the past 13 years. She said it has given her the opportunity to provide support to all the programs that cater to the needs of children, parents, the youth, senior citizens and individuals with special needs.

“For 25 years now, we as program service providers collaboratively and effortlessly combine our efforts, our mission and vision to provide a safe and healthy community for our family,” she said, adding that the community is facing a lot of challenges which require countless hours of sacrifices and support.

One of these challenges, she said, is domestic violence. “We can end violence now and it takes all of us to create a safe and loving community.”

At Ayuda Network, Camacho said, they make it their responsibility to connect with all community programs and raise awareness about current issues that affect health, education and welfare.

As part of this year’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month activities, Camacho said Ayuda Network is initiating walks each Wednesday for the entire October.

“We promote walking for our health and physical activities to help prevent non-communicable disease,” she added.

The walking activity will be held at Northern Marianas College on Oct. 11; in Susupe on Oct. 18; and in Chinatown on Oct. 25.

She also invited the men to walk with them on the Day of Unity at the Dandan Baseball Field.

“Every year, during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, we ask the men to walk with us. On the Day of Unity, Oct. 14, starting at 5 p.m., we ask them to wear tutus. After that we will have candlelight vigil.”