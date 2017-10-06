RB Camacho asks DPL not to allow Tuesday market

SAIPAN Sabalu Farmers Market Inc.’s plan to revive the Tuesday market at the Civic Center in Susupe hit a snag due to opposition from CNMI Farmers Cooperative Association vice chairman Ramon Camacho, who asked the Department of Public Lands not to allow it.

“I humbly asked DPL not to authorize the [Sabalu] public market to reopen,” he told Variety.

The reopening of the Tuesday Market will only “challenge” the mission of the Garapan Public Market, he added.

He said the cooperative, which runs the Garapan market, has been working hard to “centralize” local farm products.

“Let us work together,” he said, as he urged Sabalu farmers to join the cooperative.

Sabalu used to operate the Tuesday Market at the Garapan Fishing Base until the Garapan Public Market opened in 2014.

Camacho, former president of Sabalu Farmers Market, said most members of Sabalu are engaged in buying and selling vegetables.

“They get it from Chinese farmers — they’re not actually farming and producing local products,” Camacho added.

Variety was unable to get a comment from the Sabalu group.