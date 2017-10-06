Assistant public defender missing

ASSISTANT Public Defender Jamal Saleh, 49, has been missing since early morning Tuesday, police said.

Department of Public Safety spokesman Lt. Jason Tarkong said a witness told police that Saleh, who resides in Chalan Santa Lourdes, As Teo, went for a walk because he could not sleep at 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 3, 2017

The witness later texted the lawyer but he did not reply.

As of Tuesday, Jamal had not returned home or reported to work, Tarkong said.

At 4:48 p.m. Wednesday, DPS issued a missing person press release.

Saleh started working as a CNMI assistant public defender in June 2017. He previously worked in the Federated States of Micronesia.

A graduate of the University of Wisconsin Law School, he is also licensed to practice in Washington State.

Saleh is considered to be an excellent trial attorney who is careful and listens intently.

Variety tried but failed to get a statement from the Public Defender’s Office.

Police said Saleh is 5’9’ tall and weighs about 200 lbs. He has long gray hair and his ethnicity is “Arab/Native Indian,” police said.

Anyone who has information about Saleh’s whereabouts is requested to call 664-9000/9001.