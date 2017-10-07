Kilili calls for commonsense gun reform legislation

(Press Release) — U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan issued the following statement:

“We all grieve for those who lost their lives in Las Vegas and for their loved ones, families, and friends.





“Every time a mass shooting like this occurs we offer prayers and condolences, we lower the flag to half-mast. But we never seem to take action to try to prevent these killings from happening again.

“Congress needs to enact commonsense legislation, such as the bipartisan King-Thompson legislation to strengthen background checks, that would help keep guns out of the wrong hands.

“Almost 12,000 people have died this year in the United States from acts of gun violence. It is an epidemic. We need to stop the deaths.”