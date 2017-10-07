Search for Jamal Saleh continues

THE search for missing Assistant Public Defender Jamal Saleh is ongoing, according to Department of Public Safety spokesman Lt. Jason Tarkong.

He said the search for the 49-year-old lawyer began Thursday morning.

Saleh has been missing since he left his home in Chalan Santa Lourdes, As Teo early Tuesday morning.

According to a witness, at 1:30 a.m., Oct. 3, Saleh decided to take a walk because he could not sleep. The witness later texted Saleh but did not get a reply.

Police said he was last seen wearing cargo pants and a shirt.

Variety was also told that Saleh’s phone “had been traced in Kagman tower near Joeten Kagman.”

According to Tarkong, Criminal Investigation Bureau investigators are conducting land searches and in collaboration with the Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services’ search and rescue unit.

Individual volunteers have also joined the search in As Teo, Kagman and the eastside beach areas.

Police learned that Saleh was missing on Tuesday at 11:36 a.m. or almost 10 hours after he left his house.

Police released a missing person notice on Wednesday, Oct. 4. at 4:48 p.m.

According to DPS, Saleh has long gray hair, is 5’9’’ tall and weighs about 200 lbs. His ethnicity is “Arab/Native Indian.”

The Public Defender’s Office hired Saleh and his girlfriend, Assistant Public Defender Shoshanah Epstein, in May 2017. The following month, Saleh started practicing law in the CNMI.

Those who know him said Saleh is an “excellent trial attorney who is careful and listens intently.”

Anyone who has information about Saleh’s whereabouts is requested to call 664-9000/9001.