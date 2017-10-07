Community invited to Indigenous Cultural Expo

IN celebration of Commonwealth Cultural Day, local agencies will hold an Indigenous Cultural Expo on Monday, Oct. 9, at the Guma Sakman, Civic Center in Susupe from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is spearheaded by Lady Diann Torres Foundation, the Indigenous Affairs Office and the Carolinian Affairs Office.

“This event aims to remind everyone that our culture still exists and we are trying to revive it,” Indigenous Affairs Office Resident Executive Roman Tudela Jr. said in an interview.

“Everybody has to join hands in this journey. We want to make sure that we preserve our culture and language.”

He said the expo will feature cultural demonstrations and entertainment.

“There are three areas of demonstrations and tasting: coconut use, fishing, and farming. With the coconut, the demonstrators will demonstrate the usage of coconut in various cooking techniques and weaving. With fishing, they will demonstrate net throwing, hook tying, names of fish, types of fishing lines, fish preparation and spear fishing. With farming, they will demonstrate food preparation and planting to include local medicinal plants and its usage. All areas of demonstration will provide food tasting.”

Executive Assistant for Carolinian Affairs John Henry I. Tagabuel, for his part, said the event “showcases our traditional cultural practices and will be a great opportunity for the entire community, especially our indigenous Chamorros and Carolinians, to learn and share from one another. We encourage everyone to bring their families to enjoy the holiday by stopping by the expo.”

In a statement, Gov. Ralph Torres said “there’s no better thing to do on Commonwealth Cultural Day than to spend it with family and immerse yourself in what keeps us grounded, and that is our culture. I encourage everyone to take time during the holiday to stop by and enjoy the demonstrations given by our cultural preservation leaders.”

The Indigenous Cultural Expo is also supported by the Women’s Affairs Office, the Marianas Visitors Authority, the Public School System, the CNMI Women’s Association and Imperial Pacific International.

In a separate statement, the Marianas Visitors Authority said in addition to being a supporter of the event, it is also sharing the event with visitors through its off-shore offices.

“Many of our visitors have expressed that they want to experience authentic Chamorro and Carolinian culture, so MVA is proud to be a part of the Indigenous Cultural Expo organized by the Indigenous Affairs Office,” said MVA acting Managing Director Judy Torres. “Should this become an annual event and with more advanced notice, we can see this becoming increasingly popular with visitors on-island as an added-value event. We congratulate the office on this inaugural event.”