Cultural tourism is trend nowadays, MVA official says

THE Marianas Visitors Authority has been very supportive of efforts to preserve and practice the islands’ culture, MVA Managing Director Chris Concepcion said.

Today, Monday, in celebration of Commonwealth Cultural Day, MVA is joining other local agencies at the Indigenous Cultural Expo which will be held at the Guma Sakman, Civic Center in Susupe from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“MVA is pleased to support the first annual Indigenous Cultural Expo hosted by the Office of Indigenous Affairs and other partners,” Concepcion said.

“With cultural tourism being a hot trend these days,” he added, “MVA was quick to offer its support when sought to help make the event an attractive activity for visitors to the Marianas.”

Concepcion congratulates the organizers, sponsors, volunteers and other supporters of the event.

“We applaud all efforts at showcasing and perpetuating the indigenous Chamorro and the Carolinian cultures,” he added.