DPS investigating Saleh’s disappearance

THE Department of Public Safety is investigating the disappearance of Assistant Public Defender Jamal Saleh who has been missing since Tuesday morning last week.

Police spokesperson Jason Tarkong said investigators are following up on leads, but declined to elaborate.

Variety learned that the land search for Saleh, 49, was halted Saturday morning. But volunteers continued the search on Saturday afternoon and will continue the search today, Monday.

Saleh was last seen by his girlfriend at their residence in Chalan Santa Lourdes, As Teo at 1:30 a.m., Oct. 3. She said Saleh decided to take a walk because he could not sleep. She later texted Saleh but did not get a reply.

At 11:36 a.m. on Oct. 3, she reported to police that Saleh was missing. Police launched a search for Saleh after releasing a missing person notice on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 4:48 p.m.

Police, in collaboration with the Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services’ search and rescue units, searched As Teo Kagman and nearby areas where Saleh was last seen.

Saleh was last seen wearing a t-shirt and cargo parts. He has long gray hair, 5’9’’ tall and weighs about 200 lbs. His ethnicity is “Arab/Native Indian.”

The Public Defender’s Office hired Saleh and his girlfriend, Assistant Public Defender Shoshanah Epstein, in May 2017 and started working in the CNMI the following month.

Anyone who may have information about Saleh’s whereabouts are requested to call 664-9000/9001.