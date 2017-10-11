Ritidian, Guam to stay a nature refuge

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — The Guam National Wildlife Refuge at Ritidian will remain a federally protected site —with or without the need for a safety zone for the military’s live-fire training range complex on adjacent Andersen Air Force Base — unless Congress changes it.

This message was conveyed in an Oct. 4 letter from Barry W. Stieglitz, refuge and monument supervisor for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s regional office in Honolulu.

“The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service intends for the existing fee title lands at Ritidian point to retain its status as and continue to be managed as a National Wildlife Refuge into the foreseeable future, regardless of whether or not the (firing range) and associated Surface Danger Zone are implemented,” Stieglitz wrote to the Guam Legislature. “As such, no, there are no discussions or plans to either relocate the refuge or dispose of this property.”