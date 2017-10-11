Marianas Variety

  • Facebook Like
  • RSS
  • Youtube

Last updateWed, 11 Oct 2017 12am

PREVIOUS NEXT
Headlines:
ACS girls top high school, Lady Geckos rule 11U, 13U in Cross Country

     

     

     

     

     

    Monday, October 9, 2017-11:35:02P.M.

     

     

     

     

     

UOG professor to go to prison for sexual assault

  • Print
10 Oct 2017
By Andrew Roberto - For Variety

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — University of Guam professor or former professor Michael Ehlert, convicted of sexually assaulting certain students during parties at his home, will go to prison for 1 and 1/2 years.

Michael Ehlert
The rest of his four-year sentence will be suspended.

He was also fined $10,000.

Ehlert intends to appeal, and he will be on house arrest pending the outcome of his appeal.

It’s unclear if Ehlert has been fired from UOG, where he’s been a psychology professor for almost two decades.

UOG has previously stated the administration was following the process toward firing him.

Copyright © 2013 Marianas Variety. All Rights Reserved. Published by Younis Art Studio Inc.