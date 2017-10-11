UOG professor to go to prison for sexual assault
10 Oct 2017
- By Andrew Roberto - For Variety
HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — University of Guam professor or former professor Michael Ehlert, convicted of sexually assaulting certain students during parties at his home, will go to prison for 1 and 1/2 years.
He was also fined $10,000.
Ehlert intends to appeal, and he will be on house arrest pending the outcome of his appeal.
It’s unclear if Ehlert has been fired from UOG, where he’s been a psychology professor for almost two decades.
UOG has previously stated the administration was following the process toward firing him.