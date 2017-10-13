Senate to conduct public hearings on marijuana bill

THE Senate Committee on Judiciary, Government and Law will hold a public hearing on Oct. 17 on a bill that proposes to regulate cannabis in the CNMI.

The committee chairman, Senate Vice President Steve Mesngon, said the public hearing will start at 6 p.m. and will be held in the Senate chamber on Capital Hill.

The bill was introduced by Sen. Sixto Igisomar. If passed, it would be placed on the ballot in the next elections.

Among those invited to the public hearing are Attorney General Edward Manibusan, Department of Public Safety Commissioner Robert Guerrero, Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. CEO Esther Muna, Public Health Director Margaret Aldan, CHCC board chair Laura Ogumoro. Special Assistant for Substance Abuse & Rehabilitation Yvette Sablan, Saipan Mayor David Apatang, Saipan and Northern Islands Municipal Council Chair LJ Castro and Education Commissioner Cynthia Deleon Guerrero.

The committee will also hold public hearings for Rota on Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. at the mayor’s office; and on Tinian on Oct. 27, at 2 p.m. at the courthouse.