Rezoning measure now law

GOVERNOR Ralph Torres has approved a local rezoning measure that would allow the operation of poker arcades in the rezoned areas including the location of Martha’s Store in Garapan.

Introduced by Rep. John Paul Sablan, House Local Bill 20-31 is now Saipan Local Law 20-12.

It amends the Saipan Official Zoning Map to rezone certain lots from village commercial zoning districts to mixed commercial zoning districts.

According to the new law, “All lots immediately located on the eastern side of Beach Road, directly adjacent to the main road beginning from the lot located on the northeast quadrant of the intersection of Beach Road and As Perdido Road and continuing to the final lot on the southeast quadrant of the intersection of Beach Road and Chalan Monsignor Guerrero Road are hereby rezoned from village commercial zoning districts to mixed commercial zoning districts.”

The measure was passed by the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation without going through the zoning process.

According to the zoning office, the normal procedure requires it to assess the rezoning application and make a formal recommendation to lawmakers.