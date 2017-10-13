Drowning victim to be buried in Philippines

THE family and friends of Aiwayne Sagun will gather today, Thursday, at the Cabrera Funeral Homes on Beach Road for a viewing from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., according to Jaye Napay Bautista, a family friend.

Sagun, 21, drowned in the waters off Bird Island on Sept. 16, 2017. His family has decided to bury him at their home town in Irosin, Sorsogon province 200 miles south of Manila.

Honorary Philippine Consul to the CNMI Eli Arago said Sagun’s body will be flown to the Philippines on an Asiana Airline flight.

Carlito Marquez of the Marianas Association of Filipino Engineers and Architects said the organization has collected donations that will be handed to Sagun’s mother in Sorsogon.

Marquez said the association is still accepting donations at 6JMS Sports Bar in Garapan beside SJ Auto Shop. Donations will be received by George Medina, Marquez said.

Born in the CNMI, Sagun was an employee of the Department of Public Works at the time of his death.