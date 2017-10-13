Rota, Tinian MVA board seats still vacant

GOVERNOR Ralph Torres is still waiting for the mayors of Tinian and Rota to recommend candidates to fill the seats vacated by Juan Barcinas and Vince Calvo on the Marianas Visitors Authority board of directors.

He said the Hotel Association of the Northern Mariana Islands has recommended Mariana Resort & Spa general manager Gloria Cavanagh and Hyatt Regency Saipan general manager Nick Nishikawa to be HANMI’s representative on the board, but they are already members.

Torres said he may have to choose someone else to represent HANMI.

In a recent meeting, the board elected Cavanagh as its new chair, succeeding Marian Aldan-Pierce whose term has expired.

The board will recognize Pierce-Aldan for her achievement and contributions to the programs, projects and plans of MVA and the local tourism industry.

The other MVA board members are Chris Nelson, Jerry Tan and Kwang Joong Kim.