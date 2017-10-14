Marianas Variety

MVA launches airport ads in China

13 Oct 2017

(MVA) — The Marianas Visitors Authority is projecting outstanding results from two recent ad campaigns launched in China last week.

The campaigns coincide with China National Day holiday and aim to attract more travel lovers to plan their travel to the Marianas later this year and during the 2018 Chinese New Year holidays.

The Marianas Visitors Authority has placed LED advertisements at Guangzhou airport to coincide with the China National Day holiday period on Oct. 1-8, 2017. An estimated 59 million people visited the airport during the period.

MVA is reaching out to the 70-millison registered users of QYER.com, China’s largest one-stop outbound travel service platform. Using the top FIT app, the MVA has launched its “Paradise for Everyone” campaign to core users of young adults (45 percent) and adults (29 percent), the same target group for the Marianas.

In addition, MVA has launched LED advertisements in Beijing, Guangzhou and Hangzhou airports, which have direct flights to Saipan.

The Marianas Visitors Authority has placed LED advertisements at Beijing airport to coincide with the China National Day holiday period from Oct. 1 to 8, 2017. An estimated 94 million people visited the airport during the period. MVA photos

“Our LED ads will only run for one to two weeks in each airport, but the number of travelers these ads have the potential to reach is phenomenal during this China National Day travel period,” said MVA acting Managing Director Judy Torres. “The return on investment is very favorable for us.”

The total number of visitors at the airports in 2016 was 94 million people in Beijing, 59 million people in Guangzhou, and 31 million people in Hangzhou.

