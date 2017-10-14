MVA launches airport ads in China

(MVA) — The Marianas Visitors Authority is projecting outstanding results from two recent ad campaigns launched in China last week.

The campaigns coincide with China National Day holiday and aim to attract more travel lovers to plan their travel to the Marianas later this year and during the 2018 Chinese New Year holidays.





MVA is reaching out to the 70-millison registered users of QYER.com, China’s largest one-stop outbound travel service platform. Using the top FIT app, the MVA has launched its “Paradise for Everyone” campaign to core users of young adults (45 percent) and adults (29 percent), the same target group for the Marianas.

In addition, MVA has launched LED advertisements in Beijing, Guangzhou and Hangzhou airports, which have direct flights to Saipan.





“Our LED ads will only run for one to two weeks in each airport, but the number of travelers these ads have the potential to reach is phenomenal during this China National Day travel period,” said MVA acting Managing Director Judy Torres. “The return on investment is very favorable for us.”

The total number of visitors at the airports in 2016 was 94 million people in Beijing, 59 million people in Guangzhou, and 31 million people in Hangzhou.