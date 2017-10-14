Autumn Festival on Oct. 21

(MVA) — The Marianas Visitors Authorityis lending its support to the Autumn Festival organized by the Japanese Society of Northern Marianas on Oct. 21, 2017, at the Sugar King Park in Garapan.

Organizers say rain or shine, the festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Katori Jingu Shrine will be held beforehand at 10 a.m.





“We are happy to have the Autumn Festival, and we hope many people will come and enjoy themselves,” said Keisuke Noguchi, one of the event organizers. “We believe the success of this event will also contribute to the success of the CNMI.”

The festival will feature a bazaar and demonstrations and dances by Himawari Kendo team, a karate team, Saipan Awaodori team, and Katori Shrine dancers.

Food vendors will also be selling popular Japanese foods such as yaki-soba, kara-age, yaki-meshi, tako-yaki, yaki-tori, and more. Game booths will include ring toss, shooting gallery, super ball, water balloon fishing, and a raffle.





“We’re happy to again be supporting the Autumn Festival put on by the Japanese Society, and we warmly welcome all residents and visitors to come experience this fun, educational festival,” said MVA community projects manager Martin Duenas.

The festival is hosted annually by the Japanese Society in The Marianas as a cultural exchange activity. MVA supports the event annually and is working together with the Saipan Mayor’s Office on site preparation.