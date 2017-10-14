4-H Riptide program aims to educate youth on environment and indigenous culture

NORTHERN Marianas College-Cooperative Research Extension and Education Services is conducting the 4-H Riptide program to educate children about the importance of the environment and indigenous culture.

The five-month educational program started on Oct. 2 at San Antonio Youth Center, and each session is held from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“For the first two weeks of every month, the program will have a variety of presentations from the organizations that we have partnered with,” said Lorenza C. Aldan, NMC-CREES Family, Community and Youth Development Program coordinator.

There are 11 participants and 13 counselors for the Oct. 2 to 14 session.

“The program’s target is to have 25 participants, seven to 15 years old,” she added.

Through demonstrations and activities, Aldan said the participants are learning about the environment and the CNMI’s indigenous culture.

Presenters include representatives from the Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality, the Micronesian Islands Nature Alliance, Frances Sablan of the Micronesian Youth Services Network/Westcare Pacific Islands, Gordon Marciano of Chamolinian Cultural Village Inc., 500 Sails, Music of the Marianas, CNMI Snorkels and Office of Youth Affairs.





“Our objective is to spread the knowledge about our island environment and indigenous culture,” Aldan said, adding that they are also looking for more volunteer counselors as the program is held at the different youth centers throughout the island.

At the end of each Riptide session, Aldan said the “participants can expect to learn about how to weave, the importance of cultural music and cultural dances. They will also learn about our sailing ancestors, the protection of island environment and how to preserve our island culture as well as sustainability and how they can positively influence others in the community.”

The schedule for the upcoming 4-H Riptide sessions:

Nov. 6-18, Gualo Rai Youth Center from 3:30 p.m.-5 p.m.

Dec. 4-16, Koblerville Youth Center from 3:30 p.m.-5 p.m.

Jan. 8-20, Chalan Kanoa Youth Center from 3:30 p.m.-5 p.m.

Feb. 5-16, Tanapag Middle School, 3:30 p.m.-5 p.m.