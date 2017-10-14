Former cop pleads guilty to extortion, misconduct in public office

FORMER Police Officer Travis Dela Cruz Iglecias on Thursday pled guilty to theft by extortion and misconduct in public office.

Superior Court Judge Joseph Camacho sentenced Iglecias to the full maximum term of five years for theft by extortion, but all suspended except for two years which will be served day by day without the possibility of parole, probation or weekend release. Iglecias, 25, was also given credit for time served of seven days.

The judge said Iglecias broke his oath as a police officer and that his conviction will guarantee that he will never again carry a badge and wear a police uniform.

For misconduct in public office, Iglecias was sentenced to the maximum term of one year in prison to be served day by day and to run concurrently with the sentence in count 1.

Through his counsel Matt Holley, Iglecias waived the pre-sentence report.

Iglecias will also be placed under supervision for three years upon serving his sentence.

He was ordered to pay court cost of $25, probation cost of $300 and $300 to the victim.

Iglecias will start serving his sentence immediately.

The order also vacated the jury trial set for Nov. 13, 2017, and noted that Iglecias has agreed in open court to exonerate the $5,000 bail to the Torres Brothers Law Office.

In his order, Judge Camacho recognized “the men and women in law enforcement who continue to uphold their fundamental duty to serve the community, to safeguard lives and property, to protect the innocent against deception, and the peaceful against violence, and to respect the constitutional rights of all.”

He said it is unfair to criticize a whole department for the action of one person.

“So that it is absolutely clear, the blame for these crimes belongs to Travis Iglecias. It is obvious to this court that Iglecias lacks the character to be in law enforcement,” Judge Camacho said.

The judge allowed Iglecias’s common-law wife and his godfather to address the court before it accepted the plea agreement.

Assistant Attorney General Teri Tenorio stated that two years imprisonment is an appropriate sentence and deterrent.

On Sept. 25, 2016, then-Police Officer Travis Iglecias pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation and threatened the female driver that he would send her to jail if she refused to have sex with him or pay him $300.

Iglecias then released the woman after she paid him $300.

He was originally charged with theft by extortion, false arrest and misconduct in office.