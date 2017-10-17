SIS teacher selected for prestigious program

(Press Release) — Saipan International School’s advanced Mandarin teacher, Celia Jang, has been selected to participate in the 2017 Chinese Bridge Delegation program in China. Ms. Jang has been teaching Mandarin at SIS for the past fifteen years and is one of eight teachers in the world to be selected for this prestigious program.

The Chinese Bridge Delegation is a College Board initiative to help support the growth of Chinese education and to build solid foundations for the AP Chinese program.

The Bridge Delegation is a weeklong program in China to help educators strengthen their school’s Chinese programs and partnerships. Highlights include school visits, cultural activities, and educational workshops. Leaders from K–12 institutions were invited to apply for this unique educational trip to China as guests of Hanban/Confucius Institute Headquarters (Hanban).

The delegation provides teachers an opportunity to:

• Visit Chinese K–12 schools, meet with Chinese educators, observe classes, and interact with students;

• Establish meaningful partnerships with Chinese education institutions and network with U.S. colleagues;

• Attend presentations on best practices and gather resources to build and support Chinese language and culture programs; and

• Experience China firsthand and marvel at the rich traditional culture set against stunning modern development.

Ms. Jang will travel with the other seven delegates to China from Nov. 2 to 11 and return to Saipan prepared to teach AP Chinese Language and Culture and having forged a partnership with a sister school in China to enrich both of their schools’ educational programs.