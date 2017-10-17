THE Saipan mayor’s office is now preparing Sugar King Park for the Autumn Festival set for Oct. 21, Mayor David M. Apatang said.

The event is organized by the Japanese Society of the NMI and supported by the mayor’s office and the Marianas Visitors Authority, he said.

“We are inviting community members to join the celebration and enjoy Japanese culture,” the mayor added.

The festival, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., will feature Japanese cuisine, games and cultural performances.

Apatang said they are also preparing the park’s Katori shrine where a short ceremony will be held prior to the festival.

On Friday, four members of the Katori Federation delegation from Japan will meet with the mayor.

Apatang said they are expecting dozens of religious followers and visitors arriving on island for the annual memorial ceremony.

The original Katori shrine was built on Saipan in 1911 but it was destroyed by fire in 1944 during World War II. Forty years later, the then-Marianas Visitors Bureau and the Katori Federation joined hands to reestablish the shrine.