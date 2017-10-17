Xiufang Qi pleads guilty to harboring aliens

XIUFANG Qi, who was indicted for illegally hiring tourists for construction work, on Friday pled guilty to harboring aliens.

Qi, one of the five defendants in the case, is scheduled to be sentenced on March 2, 2018 at 9 a.m.

According to the plea agreement, Qi, on or about Feb. 7 and March 22, 2017, supervised a large number of aliens working at the casino construction site in Garapan.

Qi supervised over 100 aliens who unlawfully remained in the U.S. after their conditional parole expired, the plea agreement stated.

Despite her knowledge that the workers were undocumented, Qi provided employment for them.

The U.S. government recommended a 27- to 33-month prison term for Qi who is represented by attorney Steven Pixley.

Her co-defendant and another Beilida International staffer, Wencai Guo, self-surrendered to the U.S. Marshals prior to sentencing after pleading guilty to harboring aliens.

Lu Hui, Beilida’s registered owner, is the only defendant who has yet to appear in court.

The trial of another Beilida staffer, Hongwei Ma, is set for Oct. 31, 2017.

A separate indictment charged Yuqing Zhao, MCC International project manager, with harboring aliens.

MCC International was the prime contractor while Beilida was one of the subcontractors for the Saipan casino project.

Zhao has pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful employment of aliens and was sentenced to six months in prison.