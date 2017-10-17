Saleh last seen walking in Kagman area

ASSISTANT Public Defender Jamal Saleh, who has been missing since the early morning of Oct. 3, was seen by witnesses walking in the Kagman Mobil gas station/ Joeten Kagman/Kagman Market area on the same day, Variety learned.

The Department of Public Safety ceased its land search on Saturday but a private investigator is now working on the case.

Individual volunteers searched a farm in As Teo on Thursday, Variety learned.

The volunteers are hopeful that Saleh could still be found, and are now distributing leaflets.

Saleh was last seen by his girlfriend, Assistant Public Defender Shoshana Epstein, at their residence at Chalan Santa Lourdes in As Teo on the early morning of Oct. 3. She said he decided to take a walk because he could not sleep.

She reported Saleh missing on the same day at 11:36 a.m. Police launched a search after releasing a missing person notice on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 4:48 p.m.

Esptein texted him but Saleh had not responded. Police said Saleh’s phone had been traced at the Kagman tower near Joeten Kagman.

Saleh has long gray hair, 5’9’’ tall and weighs about 200 lbs. His ethnicity is “Arab/Native Indian.”

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please call 664-9000/9001.