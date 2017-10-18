Aiwayne Sagun’s family: Thank you Saipan

THE family of drowning victim Aiwayne Sagun thanked the people of Saipan, including the Marianas Association of Filipino Engineers and Architects, for their prayers and donations.

Sagun’s mother, Leticia de Palma, 50, was a garment worker on Saipan from 1993 to 1998. Her son was born here but grew up in the Philippines. After getting a civil engineering degree, he moved back to the island in 2015.

Sagun, 21, who worked at the CNMI Department of Public Works, was reported missing on Sept. 16, 2017 while swimming in the waters near Bird Island. His body was found the following day.

“As a mother it is extremely painful to lose one’s child,” Leticia Palma said.

Aiwayne’s father is Edgardo Sagun Sr. In 2000, Palma said she reunited with Sagun Sr. and “our family became complete again and our bonding became stronger.”

Palma now works in Sta. Maria, Bulacan province north of Manila while Sagun Sr. is still on Saipan working as a construction worker.

Marianas Association of Filipino Engineers and Architects secretary Carlito Marquez said they collected $370 from their members.

“We already sent the donation to the mother,” MAFEA president Larry Manacop said.

Aiwayne Sagun became a MAFEA member on June 29, 2017.

On Oct. 12, 2017, his remains were brought to his mother’s hometown in Irosion, Sorsogon, Bicol province, south of Manila.

Palma said they are also thankful to Honorary Philippine Consul to the CNMI Glicerio “Eli” Arago and the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs for helping transport her son’s body.