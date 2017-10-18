Palau files new ice case against Hillbroom

RACHEL A. Dimitruk, Junior Larry Hillbroom’s defense attorney, has filed a notice in the District Court for the NMI, regarding her client’s new criminal case in Palau.

The Attorney General’s Office in Palau charged Hillbroom with two counts of trafficking of methamphetamine or ice. The charges are punishable by a sentence of 25 to 50 years imprisonment with a fine of $50,000 to $1,000,000.

Palau Supreme Court Associate Justice Lourdes F. Materne imposed a $250,000 cash bail on Hillbroom or $500,000 surety.

Hillbroom, for his initial appearance, was represented by attorney William Ridpath and entered a not-guilty plea. Hillbroom was remanded to jail and a plea/trail setting conference was set for Oct. 27, 2017.

Dimitruk and Mark Hanson are Hillbroom’s Saipan lawyers in the legal malpractice lawsuit filed in the federal court against his former attorneys, David J. Lujan and Barry Israel.

Hillbroom, 32, is one of the four DNA-proven children of the late business tycoon and DHL co-founder Larry Lee Hillblom.

Hillbroom has been sentenced to 60 days of imprisonment in connection with his escape from Palau police custody on Feb. 9, 2016 a few hours after he was arrested over the seizure of $160,000 worth of methamphetamine or ice.

Associate Justice Lourdes Materne sentenced Hillbroom to 60 days in jail, and five years of supervised probation in that case.

He was also required to attend and complete an in-patient drug rehabilitation program, write a letter of apology, and pay a $2,000 fine and restitution in an amount to be determined by the probation office.

For the escape case, Hillbroom started his sentence on June 17, 2017.