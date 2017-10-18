14th Annual Sengebau Poetry competition tonight

(Press Release) — The Northern Marianas Humanities Council cordially invites the public to the 14th Annual Valentine Sengebau Poetry Competition that will be held Tuesday evening, Oct. 17, at the Visitor Center Theater, American Memorial Park beginning at 6 p.m.

Representatives from 10 CNMI schools, including schools from Rota and Tinian, will be competing in two divisions: junior and senior.

The junior division includes junior high and middle school participants who must recite a poem of their choice from Sengebau’s poetry compendium “Microchild.” Poets will give a three-minute introduction explaining why they chose that specific poem.

Under the senior division, high school contestants submit their original poems in any form with a maximum length of 250 words. Poems must address themes relating to culture, identity, and/or change in the CNMI.

A panel of judges, including Jacqueline Chie, Hedwig Hofschneider, and Catherine Perry Harris, will score submitted poems for content prior to the event.

For both divisions, recitals will be scored by a second panel of judges at the event. Recital judges include Frances M. Sablan, Gloriana Teuira, and Hedwig Hofschneider. Winners will be announced at the conclusion of the competition.

First place finishers in each division will have their names and school names inscribed on perpetual trophies that will be housed at the winning schools until next year’s competition.

Cash prizes will also be awarded. First place will get $250; second place, $150; and third place $100.

This competition is intended to increase literary capabilities among students and by promoting lifelong learning in the humanities.

For more information, please contact council staff at 235-4785.