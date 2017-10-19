Huang Shun Corp. to pay $25K for failure to comply with CRM rules

(Office of the Governor) — Through a stipulated resolution and final judgment in the matter of Huang Shun Corp. or HSC for failure to comply with Coastal Resources Management permitting conditions, HSC is required to pay $25,000 in damages related to its unpermitted development in the wetland area behind Sunshine Hotel in Susupe.

According to Division of Coastal Resources Management acting Director Janice Castro, the final resolution has been made with HSC agreeing to the terms in the final judgment.

“The Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality had given ample time for HSC to comply with all its violations against the conditions set forth in their CRM permit. We’ve finally come to a resolution, but we remind the general public and businesses that the conditions we impose on various permits are meant to safeguard our environment and community, so they must be followed,” Castro said.

The agreement notes that along with the $25,000 payment, the construction of a rain garden of which BECQ will oversee, the rehabilitation and restoration of the wetlands area, removal of all debris, removal of structures, solvent, and illegal pesticide disposal will be adhered to.

Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality Administrator Eli Cabrera said the matter is being resolved amicably for the benefit of both parties involved.

“I am pleased that we have reached a resolution but it is important to emphasize that any and all violations harm our environment and can potentially ruin their future use. The site visits conducted by our personnel help prevent these issues and we continue to advocate and enforce water quality standards and environmental safeguards,” Cabrera said.

The violations were found on Dec. 3, 2014 after a site visit was conducted by BECQ personnel. After follow-up inspections, an increasing piling of trash in addition to construction waste was found in the wetland areas along with the formation of an open cesspool.

The community is encouraged to report CRM violations through the Reef Report application on www.crm.gov.mp or by contacting DCRM at 664-8315.