MVA says Autumn Festival is vital to Japan market

MARIANAS Visitors Authority Managing Director Chris Concepcion said the Autumn Festival set for Saturday at Sugar King Park is very important for the CNMI’s tourism marketing in Japan.

“The festival showcases the long historical ties the NMI has with Japan,” Concepcion said.

He said MVA fully supports the Japanese Society of the NMI-organized annual festival and has sponsored the canopies, tables, stage, sound system, local pastries and other items.

Japan remains a pillar of the CNMI’s tourism industry, he added.

The Saipan mayor’s office has been preparing the site since last week. The event, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., will showcase Japanese arts, crafts, food and entertainment.

The Katori Shrine Federation delegation from Japan will lead the annual memorial ceremony.