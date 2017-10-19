Indigenous Affairs Office drafting strategic plan to strengthen cultural identity

IN the next six months, the Indigenous Affairs Office will come up with a strategic plan to strengthen CNMI cultural identity, IAO Resident Executive Roman Tudela Jr. said.

The IAO and the Carolinian Affairs Office hosted the first Chamorro and Carolinian Identity Conference on Sept. 29 to discuss ways to strengthen the local people’s cultural identity.

Tudela said he has been reviewing all the suggestions discussed during the conference and identifying issues that need to be addressed.

He said the office is separating the suggestions into categories — those that need funding, those that need policy changes, and those that need community involvement.

During the conference, he said participants identified the symbols, products, experiences and food of the Chamorro and Carolinians, and how to create an authentic experience for tourists as far as language, food, performance arts and cultural traditions are concerned.

He said it will take some time to categorize the various suggestions and recommendations from the conference participants.

But he said all agree that one of the top priorities is the preservation of local languages.